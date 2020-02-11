There’s now nearly 10,000 pounds of terracotta tiles along Troupe Creek in a marshy area northeast of Brunswick Country Club. It’s part of an effort to enhance Georgia’s inshore artificial reefs.
And it all happened by chance.
“These were materials of opportunity,” Paul Medders of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division said. “It happened to come up, and we had to decide where to use it.”
His division conducts annual surveys of the reefs with a side-scan sonar and picks one with an open space to fill in with safe donated material.
“We also commonly look at the reefs, both inshore and offshore, and when’s the last time we put something there. We kind of try to spread it around.”
There was another reason for choosing a reef close by.
“We also wanted it to be somewhere close here because the stuff was coming in (from) Brunswick,” he said. “We would’ve picked one of the reefs (like) Henry Vassa Cate or Jove Creek or Troupe Creek, and we chose Troupe Creek. There was no biological reason for that.”
It turned out that a brother-in-law of a CRD staffer was a roofer whose company was originally slated to handle a project at the Synovus Bank off Scranton Connector. That kick-started the project.
“They’d been losing tiles for a while, and they were originally going to pull them all off, and they just pulled off enough to replace where it was bad and fix some areas,” Medders said. “They ended up, ironically, not using (the brother-in-law’s) roofing company and using another company.
“Terracotta tiles, I have to admit, aren’t something we’ve used before.”
He CRD staff, members of the Coastal Marshlands Protection Committee and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers agreed the tiles would be OK.
“It’s not uncommon for oystermen to have used bricks, and terracotta tiles are basically clay, fire and earth,” Medders said. “It’s not something we would usually use, but we felt it would be suitable because it was large and the oysters would grab ahold of it.”
The 12 bags of tiles weighed around 800 pounds each.
“I was talking with somebody (recently), and they were telling me one of their favorite trout drops was near (the Troupe Creek reef),” Medders said.
Some reefs and some materials perform better than others.
A CRD report noted materials placed at the Timmons River reef sank below the mud line, but other places are thriving.
Medders noted the Henry Vassa Cate Reef, off northwestern Jekyll Island, is particularly good for sheepshead this time of year.
In all, there are five inshore reefs in Glynn County and 15 statewide.