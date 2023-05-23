The 2020 death of an Appling County man while in custody at the Glynn County Detention Center was ruled a suicide Monday at a coroner’s inquest.

A jury of five concluded that Thomas Matthew Greene died of suicide by hanging on Nov. 16, 2020, while in solitary confinement at the county jail. He was 21.

More from this section

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.