The Coastal Regional Commission is seeking community input for a five-year update to the Regional Plan of Coastal Georgia.
The plan, required by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, covers the 10-county Coastal Georgia region including Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
The regional plan helps the coastal region develop policies and projects that can ensure a high quality of life for all residents over the next 20 years.
Discussions include topics of regional importance such as transportation infrastructure, water and solid waste management, natural resources, regional growth management, economic development, preservation of agricultural lands, disaster resilience and more.
“This is a blueprint for our future as the Coastal Region,” said CRC Executive Director Allen Burns. “The regional plan is a way for our many great communities to come together as one and highlight the key issues, concerns and next steps for the Georgia coast as a whole. We want to hear what people care about, and what they want to see over the next 20 years.”
The CRC is conducting a survey to determine what residents thank of the region and what its future should look like. Go to the website crcplanning.org/regional-plan. This website also includes a more detailed timeline of the plan, regional development maps, and updated statistical data about the region. It also provides a form to submit feedback directly to planning staff.
Three open houses will be held: May 12 in Richmond Hill City Center, 520 Cedar St., Richmond Hill; July 14 in the CRC Offices, 1181 Coastal Dr. SW, Darien; and Sept. 15 at Ogeechee Technical College, Oak Room, 20 Joe Kennedy Blvd., Statesboro. All the meetings run from 3 to 6 p.m.