The second stakeholder meeting to discuss the Glynn County Comprehensive Plan will include the first public listening session.
The plan, which must be updated every five years, gives county residents an opportunity to help determine the county’s direction and to ensure a future of sustainable and responsible growth.
Other meeting are scheduled in coming months with a goal of completing a plan draft for review in July. More public listening sessions and a public hearing are scheduled in August before the plan is approved by county commissioners and sent to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and trigger the start of the 40-day review process.
If everything proceeds as scheduled, the plan will be adopted by county commissioners in October and transmitted to the DCA with an adoption resolution.
County officials said the plan will give the community an opportunity to shape the county’s direction and ensure a future of sustainable and responsible growth.
All public comments will be considered, with people encouraged to provide feedback online after the meetings.
People at the first public hearing in January want the plan to include bike and walking trails, and consideration for a representative from the Gullah Geechee community to be included on the committee created to update the plan. County commissioners agreed to add more members to the committee to ensure all stakeholders are represented.
The meeting will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on March 22 at the St. Simons Island Casino, Room 108, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.