Clark Joseph Briganti has been behind bars at the county jail for more than a year, but investigators say that did not discourage him from seeking to brutally murder a married couple on the outside.
While inside the Glynn County Detention Center, Briganti allegedly conspired to hire a hitman who would lure the man and woman from their home and kill them with a sword, according to an arrest warrant filed Friday in county magistrate court.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Friday charged Clark Joseph Briganti, 60, with criminal solicitation of murder. Briganti had already been in the county jail since July 8, 2018, held without bond on two counts of terroristic threats and acts and violation of felony probation. The latest charge also has no bond, jail records show.
Briganti allegedly offered a man money back in early August to kill the couple. Deputies with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the county jail, got word of the alleged hit through other inmates inside the jail, Sheriff Neal Jump said. Deputies also managed to acquire a letter in which Briganti allegedly outlined the details of the murder-for-hire deal.
After sheriff’s office investigators determined Briganti was a posing a legitimate threat to the couple, Jump asked the GBI to investigate further. GBI handwriting experts allegedly matched the penmanship in a letter Briganti wrote to Jump with the letter soliciting a double murder.
“I got some information that there was going to be a hit,” Jump said Monday. “People talk in the back (jail). They like to get favors. It was information I felt concerned about, so I had internal affairs take a look at it. We felt it was valid, and we needed to protect those involved.”
After looking into the matter, GBI agents agreed.
“We were contacted by the sheriff’s office to look into threats that were made,” said Stacy Carson, GBI agent in charge of the Kingsland office. “We determined he communicated with another individual asking for assistance in killing others.”
The GBI warrant accuses Briganti of making contact with a man and offering to pay him in cash to execute a hit on a couple. Briganti wanted the man to execute the couple by “luring them outside of their home and killing them using a sword … “ the warrant states.
The GBI is not seeking charges against the man Briganti allegedly contacted to commit the murders, Carson said.
Jump said the incident emphasizes the need for vigilance within the sheriff’s office.
“We’re a city within in a city,” Jump said of the county jail and its more than 400 inmates. “Things go on here that you’ve got to act on, and act quickly. This very well could have been a dangerous situation. Any kind of threat has to be taken seriously.”