Injunction motion filed in seismic testing suit

With action underway by the federal government to approve applications for seismic air gun testing off the Atlantic Coast, plaintiffs in a lawsuit to stop the practice filed a motion for preliminary injunction Wednesday morning in federal court in Charleston, S.C.
The plaintiffs and plaintiff-intervenors include several conservation groups — including Georgia’s One Hundred Miles — a number of coastal South Carolina municipalities and 10 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, though South Carolina filed separately from the other states.
The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which handles offshore energy exploration in federal waters, is in the process of working through the five geophysical surveying companies’ applications. The National Marine Fisheries Service already approved five incidental harassment permits, which allows “taking,” or small numbers of marine mammal deaths that occur because of energy exploration activities.
As the plaintiffs state in the motion, “Since filing suit in December, plaintiffs have tried to negotiate an agreement among the parties in this and the companion case on a proposed schedule for this litigation that would obviate the need for plaintiffs to seek urgent relief. … The parties have negotiated in good faith, but have been unable to reach agreement on a schedule. Counsel for NMFS and BOEM have been unable to provide plaintiffs with information as to when BOEM permits will issue beyond that set out in the defendants’ filings. …
“The five oil and gas exploration companies that have received authorizations from NMFS — all defendant-intervenors in this case — have not committed to forgo seismic blasting until this court can issue a ruling on plaintiffs’ claims.
“According to the declaration of BOEM’s Acting Director Walter Cruickshank, BOEM permits may issue as soon as March 1, 2019. … Those permits will include a 30-day provision. … Thus, oil and gas exploration companies may be poised to begin seismic blasting in the Atlantic as early as March 30.”
Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that the harm the plaintiffs seek to prevent will occur the second any of those five companies begin seismic testing.
“Seismic air guns pose a significant threat to marine mammals and sea turtles that rely on sound for communication, navigation and other critical behaviors,” Alice Keyes, OHM vice president for coastal conservation, said in a declaration filed with the motion. “Seismic air guns also pose a threat to finfish and shellfish, as crustaceans as well.
“Our organization is deeply concerned about these threats to the marine resources that our members regularly use and enjoy.”
In addition to the motion itself, the filing contained nearly 1,000 pages of accompanying documentation, ranging from declarations by people representing the plaintiffs, to news accounts, various government documents and recorded comments by conservation groups, attorneys general, the Marine Mammal Commission, the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and a number of scientists.
“The North Atlantic right whale, Georgia’s official state marine mammal — and also one of the most endangered marine mammal species in the world — is a particular concern as their only known calving grounds are located in coastal and offshore waters from the Carolinas through northern Florida,” said Paulita Bennett-Martin, a campaign organizer for Oceana in Savannah. Oceana is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “Experts say seismic airgun blasting may well represent a tipping point for the survival of this critically endangered whale.”
Scientists recently discovered the seventh right whale birth of the 2018-2019 season off St. Catherines Island. Right whale birthing numbers have been in decline in recent years, coinciding with an unusual mortality event that resulted in 17 confirmed deaths between June 2017 and November 2018 — a significant amount considering there are a little more than 400 in existence, and that mature females are going through longer cycles between births.
By the early afternoon Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel issued a scheduling order, which — in the unlikely case the lawsuit goes all the way to a jury — sets a trial date for Dec. 2. The parties are to have a conference on the discovery procedure by March 13 and to make initial disclosures and a report on that procedure by March 27. The discovery deadline is set for Aug. 19.
Of course, deadlines in civil cases tend to get moved around a bit — especially in complex litigation — so nothing’s set in stone.