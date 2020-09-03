Injunction hearing in GCPD abolishment suit set for Sept. 11
Atlantic Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Charles Rose Jr. set a hearing for an injunction against a referendum to abolish the Glynn County Police Department on the November general election ballot.
The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. The venue for the hearing, whether in the Glynn County Courthouse or remotely, will be determined by the court at a future date.
Georgia legislators voted in June to give the state power to abolish county police departments if a majority of voters wish to do so, and placed a referendum on Glynn County’s Nov. 3 ballot to do just that. The Glynn County Board of Elections confirmed last week that it will put the referendum on the ballot.
Glynn County filed a lawsuit against both the board of elections and the Georgia Secretary of State’s office earlier this week to stop the referendum, alleging it is unconstitutional and a violation of home rule statutes. The lawsuit asks the court to declare the referendum void and to issue an injunction preventing the Secretary of State and local elections officials from acting on it in any way until a final decision is reached.