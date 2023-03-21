Ingram wins St. Marys Council seat
A runoff for the St. Marys City Council Post 3 seat will not be needed.
Ingram wins St. Marys Council seat
A runoff for the St. Marys City Council Post 3 seat will not be needed.
With five of five precincts reporting for Tuesday’s special election, Chad Ingram got 1,040 votes, or 65%, followed by Mike Wilkie, who got 401 votes, or 25%, and Jay Moreno, with 153 votes, or 10%.
Ingram will complete the four-year term of Danny Riggins, winner of the nonpartisan post in the November general election. Riggins died weeks before he was scheduled to take the oath of office in January.
Only 10.55% of the city’s 15,120 registered voters cast votes in the election.
— The Brunswick News
