Contractors told local officials and village business owners at a meeting Wednesday they expect to finish infrastructure work in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island by the end of next week.
“We’ve got asphalt down on both sides of Mallery right now. We’re getting ready to put asphalt down in Oglethorpe Lane this morning before the paving crew leaves,”said project manager Aaron Beckworth. “We had anticipated putting the striping down as well, but of course, unforeseen things have come up in that, so the temporary striping won’t be done until tonight for the parking spaces.”
The construction work is part of a larger project to improve stormwater drainage in the Pier Village. Sidewalks and parking spaces were broken up and repaved at a slightly greater angle centering on the gutter, which county engineers say will move stormwater out of the village faster.
Contractors still need to replace two drainage lines under the sidewalk on Beachview Drive, Beckworth said.
“I have the train of thought that by the end of next week, we’ll have the whole line complete and the sidewalk put back unless we run into some kind of snag at the concrete plants, which is not unheard of,” Beckworth said.
Once work in the commercial area of the village is finished, Beckworth said they’ll start on some work in a drainage pond into which water from the village drains. There, contractors will build what he called a custom-built, concrete weir to collect any trash that makes its way into the pond.
Jim Barta, owner of Barbara Jean’s restaurant, said he’s been impressed with some of the contractors’ recent work.
“He (Beckworth) came into restaurant Thursday and asked about Easter Monday, being a relatively busy day, and decided to ask if we prefer they not tear up the sidewalks on Beachview that Sunday night so we’d have a clear day on Monday. Would we prefer they start at midnight Monday night,” Barta said. “I thought that was an extraordinarily thoughtful and generous thing to do.”
Once the infrastructure work is complete, Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin said he’d like to continue working on beautification of the area.
Scott McQuade, president of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, brought a list of ways to improve the village’s look without too much effort.
First, he took aim at what he called “faux piers,” wooden posts with rope either tying them together or running between them. They are located in landscaped islands to serve as decorations. The decorative features are also showing their age and sporting frayed or severed rope.
Austin said the decorations are the responsibility of the village business owners, but that public works could remove them if requested.
Second, he suggested consolidating all the newspaper and magazine dispensers into one area or into one machine. Most of the dispensers are in bad shape and some have been empty for more than a year, he said.
In addition, Austin said he’s working with Georgia Power to paint light poles and install fixtures to allow the county to hang banners.
The county recently bought grates to place around the base of palm trees in the village, Austin said, which will also improve safety and aesthetics in the village.
Finally, Brogan’s owner Forrest Brown asked about getting a street sweeper to drive through the village regularly.
Austin replied that the street sweeper had broken down, but it was recently fixed and will sweep the streets in the village twice a week.