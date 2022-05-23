Summer tourism may be a little on the pale side in Glynn County in comparison to previous years.
Inflation and gasoline prices that are traveling well beyond the $4 mark are putting a crimp in some vacation plans.
“We are noticing some of the national travel trends slowing down, and the impacts of rising gas and inflation are starting to impact travel spending,” said Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“In a recent poll by Longwoods international, 39% of travelers are choosing to stay closer to home because of the cost of fuel. In addition 36% of respondents said they will take fewer trips this year.”
The impact is already evident.
“For the first time in two years, we are seeing the local lodging booking pace flatten out,” McQuade said. “Last month our lodging occupancy pace was up 24% over last year and this month it is only 3% ahead of the previous year.
“Undoubtedly inflation, cost of fuel, general uncertainty in the economy is cooling things off a bit.”
That does not necessarily equate to a poor or bad season for the local travel industry. The Golden Isles has been beating the national trend the past two years and will likely outshine it again.
“For the Golden Isles we are shaping up to have a busy summer similar to last year, and we expect that we will continue to well outperform all the national and state benchmarks,” McQuade said.
It will be off to a grand start this Memorial Day weekend, the beginning of the summer vacation season.
“We are anticipating having a very busy day Memorial Day weekend and summer season in general,” he said. “We are seeing a healthy hotel occupancy for the month of May and expect to outperform last year’s numbers.”
AAA’s summer outlook is optimistic. In Georgia, it predicts the two-year pandemic dam that has held people back will break and flood the countryside with travelers.
“We’re hearing from travelers who are eager to return to a sense of normalcy, and it appears that time is finally here,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “Travel bookings are surging with people who are tired of being home.”
She said Georgians are ready to explore new destinations and reconnect with family and friends.
Of those participating in the AAA survey, 82% said they plan to travel. That is quite a jump from this same time last year, when just over half those asked — 53% — said they intended to travel.
Where are most of those surveyed by AAA say they are going?
To the beach, of course. Fifty-three percent are heading for a sandy shoreline.
Next highest point of destination are theme parks, 34%, followed by national and state parks, 27%, resort vacations, 25%, city/metro trips, 20%, and ocean cruises, 20%, according to the AAA.
AAA says the plans of 80% of the travelers polled include an inflation-fighting strategy. Among those strategies are foregoing flying for the highway, choosing less costly destinations and accommodations, and planning ahead.