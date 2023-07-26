Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Donations to Fire Department

Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal, from left, Brunswick Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy R. May, Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White, Brunswick Cellulose Public Affairs Manager C.J. Drake, and Glynn County Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo accept a $15,000 donation.

 Provided photo

Glynn County’s fire chief isn’t wishing for another industrial fire event, but if it happens again, at least one important piece of firefighting equipment will not require outside aid to implement.

Chief Vincent DiCristofalo accepted a $15,000 donation at last Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting from Georgia Pacific Brunswick Cellulose that will go toward buying a dual-tote foam trailer that is used to deploy firefighting foam to combat industrial blazes.

