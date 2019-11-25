A new round of indictments came from a Glynn County grand jury last week and included one case in which three men are accused of murder of Antonio Tyrone Randolph, who took four bullets in his back shortly before midnight July 23 in the 3600 block of Emanuel Avenue, where his body was found hours later.
Ethan Bell Bennett, Everett Belafonte Bennett and Travis Tyrone Kates are accused of felony murder, malice murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and two counts of aggravated assault. The Bennett brothers are both accused of batter, while Everett Bennett also received a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to police statements from the time of the arrests, investigators believe the Bennetts have ties to local gangs. However, at an initial appearance hearing, the lead investigator in the case said the Bennetts had a beef with Randolph because of his treatment of their mother, with whom he had been involved.
The grand jury also indicted three people in unrelated cases on aggravated assault charges. Cherie Lang faces one count of aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing a man in the back in August. Johnny Logan is charged with one count of aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a Taurus 9 mm handgun at a man in August, and Sarah O’Brien-Wood is accused of aggravated assault and battery for allegedly attempting to choke someone in July and punching another person in the back of the head.
Alexis Maldonado-Utrera is charged with rape and making a false statement to police. The alleged assault occurred in September, and when police investigated, Maldonado-Utrera allegedly “said that no girls came to 2101 Townsend St. …” on the day in question which the indictment states was a lie.
John Harrison was indicted on two counts each of false imprisonment and terroristic threats, and one count each of first-degree child cruelty, third-degree child cruelty, battery and hindering an emergency phone call. He allegedly hit one of the victims repeatedly and threatened to stab and kill her while confining victims in a vehicle, including children who allegedly witnessed the acts.
Rakeem Lonnell Ross was indicted on armed robbery, obstruction of an officer, theft by taking and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He allegedly stole a man’s Ruger P85 handgun, held up a man and stole his iPhone, had the gun on him when confronted by police and fought a police officer.