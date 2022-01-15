A Glynn County Grand Jury handed down murder indictments on two men Wednesday, one against a man accused of killing a Maryland, Pa., federal law enforcement officer on St. Simons Island in February 2019 and another who is accused in the fatal shooting of a Brunswick man in October 2020.
The grand jury returned true bills indicting Ramondria Jalone Johnson, 29, with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Johnson allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Alfred Spaulding-Hill on Oct. 23, 2020, after the two argued late at night at Stonewall and R streets “where large crowds are known to gather,” Brunswick police said.
Responding police found Spaulding-Hill lying on the ground in the 2700 block of Lee Street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he died.
Johnson turned himself in at the Glynn County Detention Center before dawn the next day, Brunswick police said.
The indictment also charges Johnson with shooting into a Chevrolet Tahoe that night while aiming at the vehicle’s driver.
The grand jury also returned indictments against Calvin Jenkins, 29, who is accused of shooting to death Wolf Ruben Valmond after midnight on Dec. 15, 2019, outside Rafters bar in the Pier Village district on St. Simons Island.
Valmond, 37, was a veteran law enforcement officer who was undergoing field training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center here after hiring on with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency’s Baltimore office.
Glynn County police arrested Jenkins earlier that morning, alleging he fatally shot Valmond after an argument involving several people inside Rafters spilled into the streets.
The grand jury indicted Jenkins on malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
A Glynn County grand jury indicted Jenkins on the same charges previously in February 2020.
The grand jury also indicted two men on attempted murder charges, alleging they shot a man “mulitple times” during a robbery attempt in the 2700 block of Franklin Avenue in Brunswick in August 2020.
Brunswick police allege Khyree Jamal Turner and Diondre Moncus approached the 40-year-old Jacksonville man’s vehicle wearing masks and toting guns. Police allege the two men ordered several people, including children, out of the vehicle before shooting inside and wounding Edward Blutcher with several gunshots. Police allege Turner and Moncus took a purse before running off.
U.S. Marshals apprehended Turner in his home town of Tampa later that month. Brunswick police arrested Moncus in the city shortly afterward.
The grand jury indicted Turner and Moncus on criminal attempt to commit murder, four counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, three counts of cruelty to children, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In other action, the grand jury indicted a man and a woman on attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old Brunswick boy in October 2021 in the 2500 block of Stonewall Street.
Brunswick police said Anthony Lamar King Jr. and Destiny Nicole Stevens accosted the teen on the street at around 1 p.m. The boy was shot multiple times as he ran away.
King was later arrested in Ludowici with the assistance of the Long County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick police arrested Stevens. Brunswick police also arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly took part in the incident and turned him over to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross.
The grand jury indictment charges King and Stevens with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.