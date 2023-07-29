Two men accused of a home invasion and two others accused separately of illegally disposing of a dead body were indicted this week by a Glynn County Grand Jury.

Laronse Adriese Chambliss, 20, and Earnest James Grant, 21, were indicted each on one count of home invasion and one count of armed robbery for allegedly forcing their way into a home in the 100 block of Kentshire Avenue in Beverly Shores on July 28, 2022, and using a handgun to rob the people who were living there.

