Independent candidate Cedric King is no longer running for the state Senate’s open District 3 seat.
His decision leaves Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff winner, Sheila McNeill, as the only candidate on the ballot for the post in the November general election.
William Ligon, the incumbent, announced he would not run for reelection earlier this year, leaving the seat open to challengers.
David Sharpe, Cody Smith and McNeill competed in the June primary, with Sharpe taking around 45 percent of the vote, McNeill 44 percent and Smith 11 percent.
McNeill defeated Sharpe in the runoff, winning with roughly 63 percent of the vote to Sharpe’s 37 percent.
“I’m pleased that it’s over,” McNeill said Wednesday. “I would like to thank all the citizens of District 3 who not only believed in me but voted for me.”
It was a long and hard fight during the race, she said, adding it was “one worth fighting for to make sure everyone’s voices are heard in Atlanta.”
It makes her proud to know that volunteers came out in all five counties in the district — Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Charlton — to support her.
She intends to spend the next four months, or until she takes office, meeting with constituents, community leaders and fellow elected officials to prepare for the upcoming legislative session.
“My first couple of months I’m going to be learning too. I can’t make promises, but I can promise I’ll work hard,” McNeill said.
Campaigning as an independent, King said the last several months have been “extremely difficult.”
Several factors played into his decision to withdraw from the race, including his involvement in seeking justice for Ahmaud Arbery and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Once I started working with the Ahmaud Arbery case in late March, early April, I really was not going to exploit that tragedy to try and promote myself personally,” King said. “(And) with the stay-at-home order, it wasn’t worth exposing others and volunteers to get signatures.”
To get on the ballot King needed to get nearly 5,500 signatures on a petition and file it with by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office by Friday.
The COVID-19 outbreak began in March, and Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order through April requiring Georgians to stay in their homes unless out on essential business.
By the time the first demonstrations in Brunswick began in early May calling for justice in the Feb. 23 shooting of Arbery, King said he was already deeply involved in the issue.
At that point, King said “the most pressing issue at the time was getting arrests for the Arbery family.”
“I had a really good first week, but after that (shelter-in-place order on April 4), it was extremely difficult,” King said.
He did not criticize Keith Higgins, an independent candidate for Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, for continuing to gather signatures. Higgins has already turned his petition in to the Secretary of State’s office.
“That just was not the path I chose to move forward in,” King said.
It would have been easier to run as a Democrat or a Republican, he said, but he didn’t fit into either mold.
Lawsuits at the state level to lower the bar for third-party candidates in light of the COVID-19 outbreak were met with some success, but not enough to overcome the hurdles, King said.
The state’s election system is set up with two parties in mind, he said, and precludes others because it is not a truly democratic system. That said, King does intend to run again in the future.
“There will always be opportunities,” King said. “I don’t want to see any offices unopposed. I think there’s been too many, here in Glynn County in particular and in the state. That’s something we definitely need to change. Give people choices.”
With his withdrawal, McNeill is unopposed in the general election for the seat.
“I congratulate Sheila McNeill on her victory,” King said. “We’ve already talked, and I wish her well.”