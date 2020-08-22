Qualifying for municipal elections ended Friday with nine candidates seeking four contested seats in St. Marys.
Two candidates seeking office on the Kingsland City Council will be uncontested for their four-year non-partisan terms.
St. Marys Mayor John Morrissey, seeking a third term in office, will face former Cumberland Island National Seashore superintendent Jerre Brunbelow in the November general election.
The Post 6 city council seat is wide open, with the decision by incumbent Linda Williams not to seek another term in office. Nathan Floyd, Lisa James and Cheryl Honneycutt will seek the Post 6 seat.
Post 4 incumbent Dave Reilly will face Rindy Howell. And the Post 5 incumbent Allen Rassi Jr. will face two challengers, Cody Smith and Jay Moreno, who has run several other times for city council.
All the city council posts in St. Marys are at large, meaning every registered voter can vote in all four contested races in the city, as well as a full slate of county, state and federal elections in November.
In Kingsland, Post 1 incumbent James Galloway was unchallenged for another term in office. The Post 2 incumbent Jim McClain will not seek another term. The only person to qualify for the seat was Farran Fullilove. The now councilman-elect will assume office in January.
Unlike most Georgia cities, which hold municipal elections on odd-numbered years, Kingsland and St. Marys went through a five-year process to transition their elections to even-numbered years. The logic behind the move was because state and federal elections, which are held in even-numbered years, attract greater turnout. It also saved the cities costs because the state and federal elections are held at the same time.