Incumbent Brunswick City Commissioner Johnny Cason believes experience matters, and it’s important for voters to choose someone who knows what they’re doing.
Cason, who faces John Davis Perry II in the Dec. 3 runoff for the non-partisan commission seat, said economic development, affordable housing and transportation are the among the key issues facing the city.
“Our eyes need to be big as we move Brunswick forward, but our actions need to be realistic and affordable,” he said.
The commission has held the millage rate the same the past four years, the enterprise zone has resulted in more than $21 million in property sales since 2014 and other resources to help foster growth include a downtown development revolving loan fund and jump start grants designed to help small and developing local businesses.
The continued support for clean, safe and affordable housing is especially important, he said. Cason is supportive of the initiative to add more residents in the downtown district. There are plans to create affordable housing at an old school bus yard site, and the city will continue to identify abandoned structures and grounds for possible remediation.
The city has spent more than $2 million on road improvements, with an estimated $2.6 million in projects waiting to be done. The completed work includes more than $432,000 on sidewalks and $346 on trails.
City officials are also discussing a public transportation plan that could establish bus routes in the city.
Cason, a lifelong city resident, said his goal remains doing the right thing for the right reasons, even when staying the truest course isn’t easy.
The business community’s ongoing effort to encourage the creation of loft space and apartments in the second floors of some of the vacant buildings downtown is a way to help revitalize the city’s downtown district, he said. He cited a recent study that showed downtown Brunswick could absorb at least 61 rental and for-sale housing units a year for at least the next five years.
“I offer strong commitment and extensive first-hand knowledge toward growth in Brunswick,” he said. “I am committed to providing taxpayers in the city with a fully transparent and open government as we continue the many positive projects just beginning or already in place.”