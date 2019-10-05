Behind every woman who leads is an army of other women who helped her reach that position.
And many women leaders in the Golden Isles came together Friday to begin an effort to do just that, at the inaugural Women’s Power Breakfast hosted at the Brunswick Country Club by the Institute for Executive Women.
Local resident Catherine Blake launched the institute with hopes of bringing women together to create programs and opportunities to encourage, educate and connect women leaders.
“When women get together and they support each other, amazing things will happen, and it can have a profound impact on the community,” Blake said Friday. “That’s really what we’re all about.”
The institute will provide professional leadership development through programs, seminars and coaching.
The monthly Women’s Power Breakfast will feature speakers who will share their own journeys to leadership positions. Michelle Johnston, president of College of Coastal Georgia, told her story to the inaugural breakfast’s attendees.
Her journey is marked less by dates than by the faces of people who supported her along the way, said Johnston, whose résumé includes 20 years in higher education. She is currently the sixth president of CCGA, and she previously served as the president of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College in Ohio.
Johnston also serves as the chair of the board of directors for the Marine Corps University. The U.S. Secretary of Defense appointed her to the board four years ago. Throughout her time on college campuses, both as a student and as an employee, Johnston has been surrounded by mostly male leaders.
“I went to four universities … and I’ve worked at four universities before I became the president of the University of Rio Grande in Ohio. Every last one of those was led by men,” she said.
Nationally, she said, 30 percent of college and university presidents are female, and 30 percent of high school principals are female, even though education is a female dominated profession.
Women are up against both external and internal barriers to becoming leaders, Johnston said, and the internal barriers include low levels of “leader efficacy,” or the sense of how much a person believes she can be successful as a leader.
“That leader efficacy determines if we pursue leadership positions, whether we see ourselves as leaders in the first place,” Johnston said.
She referenced several studies in which women, despite their qualifications or leadership abilities, reported struggling to envision themselves as leaders. Male participants in the studies were less challenged to see themselves as potential leaders.
Often, Johnston said, women are afraid to lead.
“We have fears related to identity, and a lot of those are fed by stereotypes, about what it means to be female,” she said. “… The stereotypes about women — too emotional, too soft. But then, what about the stereotypes about women leaders? Too pushy, right? Too aggressive, or worse. It’s like you can’t win.”
But events like the Women’s Power Breakfast and organizations like the Institute for Executive Women can serve as solutions, Johnston said.
“We can change those internal struggles by how we work together and how we lead,” she said.
Women in Johnston’s life helped her become the leader she is today. Those women include two grandmothers and her mother, who she watched overcome adversities and find success through hard work.
“She is the smartest woman I know,” Johnston said. “And she is an incredible leader of people.”
Johnston encouraged the women at the breakfast to work with each other to collaborate and to build more women leaders up.
Ten percent of the Institute for Executive Women’s revenue will go directly to helping women and girls around the world, including those living in poverty, those who have been victims of human trafficking and those who need help in micro-lending.
The institute will also serve as a space for women to share their stories, find support and ask questions, Blake said.
“We want to be here to breathe encouragement into you and to support you,” Blake said. “Just watch what will happen.”
The next Women’s Power Breakfast will take place at 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the Brunswick Country Club.