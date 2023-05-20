Inaugural Safe Harbor campaign eclipses expectations

When the first figures from Safe Harbor's Champions for Children fundraiser began to emerge — the news was very good. Initial reports indicated that the inaugural campaign raised more than $130,000 in just a handful of weeks.
But after the celebratory Stripes and Bright Stars benefit, held Wednesday at Queen and Grant, the results proved even more profound. The red, white and blue soirée featuring the live vocals of the American Bombshells brought in more money, with a check for $137,600 being presented that evening to Safe Harbor's board president Peter Feininger.
Even that wasn't the end of the story. An additional $5,000 rolled in at midnight for a grand total of $142,600.
The effort yielded the largest amount of money raised from any fundraiser in the organization's 31-year history. More than 70% of those donors were new contributors to Safe Harbor.
The fundraising model featured 17 local professionals dubbed “Champions” who individually raised money for the cause. Those were generated with marketing support from Safe Harbor along with private events designed by the participants.
For the campaign's co-chairs, Lizzie Piazza, Bentley Kaufman and Kate Dart, the response was overwhelming.
"We are so proud of the hard work and dedication the Champions put into their campaigns for an incredible cause that raised $142,600 for the children in need in our Golden Isles community," they shared in a release.
"Congratulations to chefs David and Ryanne Carrier for being crowned the 'Ultimate Champions,' and runners up Jimmy Van Boxel and Meg Corry for all their efforts, along with all of the Champions and community members who participated to make the future brighter for our local youth."
The Carriers of Certified Pantry and Dulce Dough took home the ultimate prize, raising $31,150. Second place went to Van Boxel of Uberzoot Salon who raised $16,217. Corry of Womble Bond Dickinson LLP came in third with $12,450.
The other participating Champions included Jaicee Brewton of KJ Clothier ($1,398); Bill Fasig of TopRight Partners ($5,735); Amber Gastwirth of Keller Williams Realty ($8,050); Shannon Gilreath of Rich's Products ($11,625);Donte Habersham of Mr. Shuck's ($5,567); Andrew Holland of Southeastern Bank ($5,449); Brittany Jenson of Experience Event Planning ($3,810); Mayor Cosby Johnson of Brunswick ($1,570); Dr. Michelle Johnston, president of the College of Coastal Georgia ($3,015); Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump ($2,830); professional artist Cullen Peck ($6,703); Johnathan Roberts of Roberts Civil Engineering ($8,112); Rex Templeton Jr. of Morris and Templeton Insurance ($7,420); and Kam Throckmorton of Glam Kam Style ($6,462). Miscellaneous contributions to Champions for Children totaled $5,215.
Additional honors were given to Brittany Jenson for the most unique micro-event; Donte Habersham for largest social media reach; Meg Corry for most unique campaign overall; Kam Throckmorton for highest amount of donors; as well as the Carriers, Drew Holland, and Cullen Peck for the largest amount raised at a micro-event.
"Every dollar amount, large or small is appreciated," Piazza stressed.
For Safe Harbor officials, both the funds and the awareness generated proved invaluable. Ninety-seven percent of all donations received will go right back into the nonprofit's programming. Every cent is important as the organization supported 3,000 abused or neglected children or families.
"We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming success of the 2023 Champions for Children campaign, as it represents a lifeline of hope and support for vulnerable children and families in our community. Every single dollar raised by every individual supporter is a testament to the power of our community coming together to protect and nurture those who need it most," says Leslie Harman, executive director of Safe Harbor Center.
"With each contribution, we can extend our reach, offer essential services, and create a brighter future for those who need it most. The impact of this campaign is not just measured in dollars; it is measured in the lives forever changed and the hope restored. Together, we are building a safe harbor where every child can find solace, strength and the opportunity to thrive. Thank you for standing with us on this transformative journey."