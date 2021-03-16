Safe Harbor Children’s Center will partner next month with the Frederica Golf Club and Coastal Coalition for Children to host the inaugural Pinwheel Cup.
The Pinwheel Cup, planned for April 27, will bring together golf enthusiasts, community members, business leaders and PGA Tour professionals in a friendly competition similar to the Ryder Cup. The goal of the event is to raise money that will go toward preventing child abuse in the Golden Isles.
Davis Love III and Harris English will serve as “honorary team captains” of the inaugural Pinwheel Cup.
“We’re thrilled to have the support of two of our local PGA Tour professionals, Davis Love III and Harris English, for this incredible event,” said Michael Kaufman, event chairman. “To have a two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain and the winner of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions as honorary captains for the (inaugural) Pinwheel Cup will help make this an extremely unique and special tournament for many years to come.”
The Pinwheel Cup will feature two teams of 18 golf pairings, representing Safe Harbor Children’s Center and Coastal Coalition for Children. Each twosome will be paired against a twosome from the opposing team to complete head-to-head in an 18-hole handicapped match.
The front 9-holes will be a best ball format worth one point, the back 9-holes will be a modified alternate shot format worth one point, and the entire 18-hole match is worth one additional point. Team scores will be calculated as the sum of its twosome’s individual points.
The winning organization will retain the Pinwheel Cup Trophy until the following year’s tournament and will also take home additional prize money for its organization.
“I am so pleased that two nonprofit organizations like Coastal Coalition for Children and Safe Harbor can come together and collaborate in a fundraising effort like the Pinwheel Cup with the same goal in mind — to prevent child abuse and neglect in our community,” said Cathy Willis Spraetz, executive director for Coastal Coalition for Children.
The Pinwheel Cup will support a comprehensive range of programs and services designed to break the cycle of child abuse among in this community.
Over the past year, both Safe Harbor and the Coastal Coalition for Children have seen tremendous difficulties in the community because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Families are experiencing heightened levels of vulnerability, including fears of illness, job losses and financial challenges.
These stressors can lead to a breakdown of the family unit that often results in higher incidence of child abuse, neglect and homelessness.
“Without a doubt, the Pinwheel Cup holds promise to help change lives of abused, neglected and at-risk children and youth throughout Coastal Georgia,” said Leslie Hartman, executive director of Safe Harbor Children’s Center. “The Pinwheel Cup brings an enhanced capacity to inspire and involve a broad spectrum of individuals and small to large companies in supporting life-changing programs and services.”
For more information, visit safeharborcenterinc.org or call Keith Fenton, the event’s director, at 912-267-6000.