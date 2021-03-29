St. Simons pickleball players celebrated the opening of a new set of dedicated courts with a round robin tournament Saturday.
Local pickleball ambassadors May Semmelmeyer and Bill Carmichael used the opportunity to recognize the contributions of Charlie Crawley to the sport. They dedicated the venue to Crawley, who worked for years to convince the county to build four courts for a growing popular sport.
“He worked tirelessly to grow the sport,” Carmichael said on Friday. “The tournament we’ve got will have over 50 players, and the sport has grown considerably over the years.”
Last year, the Glynn County Commission rewarded Crawley’s persistence by allocating $150,000 to construct four dedicated courts, which will allow for sanctioned tournaments.
“I’m just glad it happened,” Crawley told Saturday’s crowd of players, mostly from Glynn and McIntosh counties. “How many times did we get a yes, then we got a no?”
Trophies were jars of pickles with gold pickleballs mounted on the lids.
A sign will be hung on the fence dedicating the courts to Crawley, who served as an ambassador for the sport prior to Semmelmeyer and Carmichael taking over.
Because the courts are in a public park, the dedication won't be formal until the county makes it so.
Carmichael felt players on St. Simons had to do something to make sure Crawley got due credit for all his work.
Crawley worked closely with county commissioners to secure the funding for dedicated pickleball courts in Kings Park on St. Simons Island. When pickleball was introduced to the Isles more than seven years ago, players had to reserve time on tennis courts that had lines painted to indicate the smaller playing area.
Crawley said it took six years of advocacy before the courts were finally built in the seventh year.
Saturday’s tournament will hopefully be its inaugural, Semmelmeyer said. Originally named the Frostbite Tournament, she said it was planned for January. Construction on the parks was not complete until early this month however.
Depending on feedback from players, Carmichael said next year's tournament may be held in January or remain in March.
— Terry Dickson contributed to this report.