The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority is hoping to kickstart a new annual barbecue festival in Mary Ross Waterfront Park this weekend to carry on the legacy of the Brunswick Lions Club’s old festival.
The inaugural Brunswick Backyard BBQ kicks off tonight from 6-10 p.m. with live music, food vendors, axe throwing and games in Mary Ross Park.
The main event, however, is tomorrow. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. festivalgoers can buy $5 voting tickets — or five for $20 — to get a taste of each of the barbecue classics on offer, said Jennifer Krouse, DDA programs and events manager.
Tickets can be purchased at the event. For more information, find the Brunswick Backyard BBQ event page on Facebook.
Judges will hand out the grand champion, first, second and third-place trophies for the best Boston butt, ribs and chicken. Anyone with a voting ticket can cast their ballot for the best Boston butt. Finally, the Marty’s Choice Award will go to the best mac and cheese at the festival.
People’s Choice Award voting starts at 11 a.m. and the award ceremony is at 4 p.m.
Twelve teams signed up this year, Krouse said, which is a very good showing for the first event: Red Dirt BBQ, Out Smokin' BBQ, Reu-B-Que, Baby O's BBQ, 9 Juan 2 BBQ, Peach Coast BBQ, J Dubs Stew & Que, In Law BBQ, Fletcher's Finest BBQ, Peter's BBQ, Hog Harris BBQ and Chop It Like It's Hot.
Proceeds will go to the Marty Lyons Foundation, which makes it a mission to fulfill the wishes of children ages three to 17 who have been diagnosed with terminal or life-threatening illnesses.