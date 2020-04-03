Many people are understandably nervous about the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and they are looking for ways to feel safer.
That can be a problem for those who are not verifying the information they are getting on social media about ways to protect themselves from coronavirus, said Ginger Heidel, public information officer for the Coastal Health District.
“A lot of people are desperate for information or a quick fix,” she said. “Unfortunately that can lead to a false sense of security.”
Some of the false recommendations posted on social media are the pneumonia vaccine can protect a person; the virus can be transmitted through manufactured goods from other countries; men should shave their beards; hand dryers kill the virus; antibiotics protect you from the virus; it’s an old person disease; and pets can spread the virus.
Not true — none of it, health officials say.
Other posts are misleading, like ones saying it’s easy to make a homemade hand sanitizer (not according to the experts); the virus will die out with the hot summer weather (it’s still uncertain); and wearing masks, gloves and goggles make it safe to go out in public (they may help but they are not 100 percent protection).
Others posts are downright dangerous, according to health experts. Then there are the online hucksters who are selling ointments, vitamins and other items they claim will protect people from the virus but provide nothing but a false sense of security.
For those speculating about the origins of the virus, misinformation on some sites has the virus coming from a lab in China or from a batch of bat soup. Scientists haven’t determined where and how the virus infected people.
Heidel said it’s important to verify any information from social media about the virus with health systems or a primary care physician if it cannot be found from a reputable source online.
“We’re concerned people will buy or do things that will jeopardize their health,” she said. “They could end up doing more damage to themselves.”
The solution to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and personal protection isn’t complicated, Heidel said.
“The best way to avoid illness is to avoid being exposed,” she said. “This is serious stuff.”