In wake of Section 6 cut, oil fouls Johnson Rocks

With breakthrough attained Friday night on the next-to-last section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, a flotilla of pollution control teams spent Saturday fighting to contain the anticipated oil discharge into the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.
A “dense ribbon of oil” from the shipwreck flowed beneath the St. Simons Pier late Saturday, fouling the Johnson Rocks along the St. Simons Lighthouse while flowing out to sea with the outgoing tide, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. The dense oil had dissipated to a sheen as it passed about 20 to 30 yards offshore from East Beach before heading out to sea, Himes said.
Shoreline pollution cleanup teams will be out until dark addressing the oily mess on the Johnson Rocks and be out at dawn Sunday to continue cleanup efforts, as well as inspections for further oiling of beaches and shorelines, Himes said. A 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier surrounds the shipwreck and has a dual layer of oil retention boom lining its surface.
However, the oil was sucked beneath the boom by Saturday’s swift outgoing tides, Himes said. It is an issue that has been encountered often with the EBP during the nine-month cutting operation on the shipwreck.
Unified Command was meeting late Saturday with the Glynn County Health Department to discuss the issue of possible oiled beaches, Himes said. Beachgoers may encounter oil Sunday on St. Simons Island, Himes said, most likely along high-water marks in the sand.
The health department warns people to avoid contact with tar balls. If contact is made, it advises using soap and water to wash it off. Harsh cleansers could be harmful.
Numerous people are expected to take part in cleanup efforts Sunday morning, Himes said. Crew may use a device that would essential deliver a hot-water pressure wash to the Johnson Rocks, he said.
“We tracked oil that entrained beneath the EPB and as the tide ebbed,” Himes said. “A dense ribbon of oil went into the shipping lane and went right through the pier, leaving oil on the rocks as it passed. It had dissipated into a sheen as it curled around East Beach and went out to sea. We’ll have cleanup teams out there and we ask the public not to disturb them. Please, let them do their work.”
Those who see fuel sheens or oil globules on waters near the shipwreck are encouraged to report it to the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 800-424-8802. Despite the oiling along the Johnson Rocks, Himes said much of the discharged oil has been contained inside the EPB.
At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a massive cutting chain tore through the last steel sheet binding Section 6 to the remainder of half-submerged scrap metal heap, making relatively quick work of the next-to-last cut into the shipwreck.
The resulting discharge created a large dark “ink blotter” of oil on the surface of the water inside the EPB, Himes said. In addition to the surface boom, the EPB has sturdy mesh netting below to contain loose vehicles and other large debris from the shipwreck.
Some fuel sheens with oil globules slipped beneath the EPB’s oil retention boom, sucked beneath the surface by Saturday’s swift incoming tides, Himes said. High tide at the St. Simons Sound occurred at 2:42 p.m.
The salvage phase to place Section 6 on a barge for transport out of the sound remained on hold Saturday while crews addressed the oil discharge, Himes said.
Separation of Section 6 marked one more crucial step toward completely removing the Golden Ray’s half-submerged wreckage from its lair in the waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands. It was achieved by the sheer force of tension applied by the VB 10,000 crane vessel’s system of winches, wire rigging and pulleys.
The 3,695-metric-ton mass of steel is hanging suspended by tension wire from the arching rafters of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000.
At a compatible slack tide within the next couple of days, a dry dock barge will enter through a gate in the EPB and slide between the hulls of the of VB 10,000. The crane vessel will lower the section onto the barge deck. Salvage crews will descend and secure the section to the deck. Tugboats will then tow the barge and its cargo under the Sidney Lanier Bridge and up the Brunswick River. Its final destination is a dismantling site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick.
The removal of Section 6 will leave about 153.5 feet of shipwreck still in the St. Simons Sound. For the folks at T&T Salvage who started cutting on the 656-foot-long shipwreck in November, that means one more cut and two more hulking sections to go before it is gone.
Section 6 is bound for a dismantling site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick, where it will join the 3,640-ton Section 3. Each of the four remaining sections will be cut up into about a dozen smaller pieces at the location, loaded onto a barge and transported via barge to the Modern American Recycling Services facility in Gibson, La.
Maritime engineers suspect these four middle sections suffered the brunt of any structural damage when the Golden Ray overturned on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. The four outer sections all were transported via barge whole and directly to the MARS facility on the Louisiana Gulf Coast.
Cutting to remove Section 6 started eight days ago, in the predawn hours of July 22. Its duration matches the two most expeditious cuts in the salvage operation: the effort to separate the stern from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2; and the task of cutting away Section 2, March 7-15.
However, this comparatively smooth operation comes on the heels of the most grueling cut salvagers have encountered. Section 3 was finally cut away July 1, after eight arduous weeks that included constant encounters with dense 2-foot-thick steel brackets along the cut path and a massive internal fire after a welder’s torch sparked an inferno fueled by hundreds of vehicles within.
In preparation for the separation and lift, Unified Command increased its fleet of oil pollution cleanup crews to about 20 boats on the waters surrounding the shipwreck.
Additional crews regularly police local shorelines for washed up shipwreck debris and tar balls.
Unified Command reminds recreational boaters that vessels are prohibited within 150 yards of the EPB.