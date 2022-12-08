Glynn County voters were motivated to show up to vote in person during Tuesday’s runoff election.
Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections & Registration, said more voters showed up in person by 5:30 p.m. to vote for the runoff than on the day of the general election on Nov. 6. The polls remained open until 7 p.m.
Despite the strong in-person turnout, Redden said the lines were short and moved quickly throughout the day. Most waits were less than five minutes, with the longest being 14 minutes, she said.
The lines were shorter later in the day, she said.
Redden said she believes one reason for the strong turnout was the shorter early voting period of five days.
“I think part of the huge turnout was people who did not have a chance to vote early,” she said. “We had hundreds of people calling who always vote early. Many more people would have voted early if they had the time.”
Redden said the mandated voting machines borrowed from the state to meet the requirement of one machine for every 250 voters were never used. The county has such as strong early voting and absentee voting turnout that local elections board officials felt confident the additional machines would not be needed.
“It was fantastic,” she said. “It proved we didn’t need the extra machines.”
During the runoff, it took longer to confirm the identities of voters checking in and to confirm they are eligible to vote than for people to vote. The only thing on the ballot was the runoff for U.S. Senate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Walker won the in-person vote in the Golden Isles for Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff by more than a 2-1 margin. With all the ballots tallied other than some provisionals and any outstanding military ballots, Walker got 9,271 in-person votes and Warnock 3,787.
Walker’s total counting early voting and absentee was 18,886 to Warnock’s 11,410.
But Warnock prevailed in the statewide election with 51.4% of the vote to Walker’s 48.6%.
After the local board of elections certifies the runoff results on Friday, the board’s attention will focus on the planned move into the old CVS Pharmacy building on Gloucester Street. The new election offices are needed to accommodate all the voting machines and equipment needed to run an election.
Redden said the move is expected to happen next month.