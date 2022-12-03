Glynn County police responded Wednesday morning to an emergency at Brunswick High with the understanding that several young people had already been shot by a gunman on a rampage inside the campus.

Long after the tense crises proved unfounded, throngs of anxious parents wearing pained expressions stood outside the campus – unwilling to walk away without their children. Glynn County Schools Police Chief

Brunswick High shooter threat was a hoax

Law enforcement personnel flocked to Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning after receiving calls about an active shooter, apparently one of numerous hoaxes that unfolded on school campuses regionally, statewide and across the country.