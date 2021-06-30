Blythe Island Regional Park could soon begin accepting bids for improvement projects.
The Glynn County Finance Committee approved a recommendation at Tuesday’s meeting to solicit bids for campground electrical upgrades and repairs, marina parking expansion and an additional vehicle lane, timber cutting services and future campground expansion.
County Recreation Director Lisa Gurganus said the request is the result of ongoing discussions with the park’s advisory board over the last several months. But the concept has been ongoing for much longer.
“These are not new ideas,” she said. “They have been talking about these things for a while.”
Timber has not been harvested at the park for two decades. Proceeds from the harvest would go into the park improvements fund, she said.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski expressed his support for the improvements before making the motion to approve the recommendation.
“That park is a jewel in our community,” he said.
A recommendation to accept bids for a covered batting pavilion at the North Glynn Recreation Complex was approved. The pavilion will serve youth and be used during tournaments.
Commissioner Cap Fendig said the goal is for continued improvements to county recreation facilities.
Commissioners decided not to make a recommendation to increase the county’s cyber liability insurance from $1 million to $2 million. The extra coverage will cost the county $4,000 a year.
Committee members decided the full board of commissioners should discuss increasing cyber insurance.
Funding for three prison work details was recommended by the committee. It will cost $147,954 for the three details. The money, which comes from the public works department’s operating budget, pays for the prison guards guarding the work details and transportation. All recommendations made by the committee must be approved by the full commission.