Improvements costing more than a quarter million dollars are coming to the city’s busiest park in the coming months.
Brunswick city commissioners unanimously approved the construction of a new playground and other improvements at Howard Coffin Park during Wednesday’s meeting.
City engineer Garrow Alberson told commissioners the new playground would be similar to one in North Glynn Recreation Complex that is very popular among its visitors.
The new playground equipment, costing $148,000, will be installed in a grassy area north of the tennis courts. The playground will include a multi-level tower with several slides, swing set, merry go round and other stand-alone features surrounded by a perimeter border and mulch on the ground for a safety surface.
The playground is designed for children of all ages, with an area for toddlers and swing sets with baby seats.
Two small pavilions and a swing set will have to be moved elsewhere in the park to make room for the new playground.
Alberson said the new playground should be completed in May.
Existing playground equipment will be renovated and remain in its current location, Alberson said.
“The existing playground needs some paint and refurbishing,” he said. “We feel we can upgrade that at very little cost. We will leave the old equipment until we can’t use it anymore.”
Alberson said the bid by Hasley Recreation Inc. was among five considered. The project is funded with a $100,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and $171,000 from SPLOST VI funds specifically designated for Howard Coffin Park.
Other work includes pool shade structures at an estimated cost of about $23,500 and the picnic pavilion, estimated to cost $100,000.
The city plans to spend the remaining $62,000 in SPLOST funds designated to the park to refurbish a walking track and for additional paved parking.
Commissioner Julie Martin expressed support for the project, including the shade structures and other work already completed.
“The location is a great spot because it’s a hub area where people congregate,” she said.
One concern by commissioner Johnny Cason is the potential for long foul balls from the baseball fields to reach the playground, but city officials said additional fencing will be installed for safety.
“It is something we should get ready to do,” Cason said.
Mayor Cornell Harvey expressed his support for the improvements, saying it sends a message about the city’s intentions to take over recreation from the county when the Local Option Sales Tax negotiations are held next year.
“This sends a signal,” Harvey said. “We are back in the business of running our parks.”