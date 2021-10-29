Anyone who has ever driven near the intersection of Spur 25 and Altama Connector knows the challenge of turning out of the many businesses in the area.
The intersection is near two large shopping centers and several large retail stores, making it a test of patience to navigate out of the parking lots safely, especially for those trying to attempt a left-hand turn.
Currently, there is one lane crossing the Spur back to Home Depot and two lanes headed to Walmart, with one of those being a shared right turn lane. One project is looking to fix the issue.
Dave Austin, the county’s public works director, said the project will have two dedicated lanes in both directions and a dedicated right-turn lane for southbound spur traffic.
“The project will also close up some medians and limit the service road exit at Chick-fil-A and Golden Isles to right turn out only,” Austin said. “This is being done to improve the traffic flow in the area and across the intersection. The work is necessary because this is one of our most congested intersections in the county.”
The $2.924 million project is funded by SPLOST 2016 funds with a the help of a $190,493 Department of Transportation grant, he said.
Seaboard Construction, the winning bidder for the project, could begin work as early next year.
The original contract was for $2.755 million, but a change order raised the price by more than $168,000. The change order was requested because of the county’s delay in obtaining the remaining right of ways to begin work. The increase in price is due to increases in labor and material since the project was awarded to Seaboard in early June.
“If the Commission approves the change order/contract adjustment, I would hope that the contractor could start as early as January 2022, but that will be dependent on scheduling and supplies,” Austin said.