St. Marys emergency and public works officials dealt with the first impacts from Hurricane Dorian just after sunrise Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts snapped a large branch from a white oak tree in the median on Osborne Street across from St. Marys City Hall, blocking one side of the road. Crews quickly arrived at the scene with heavy equipment and cleared the road about 35 minutes after the branch fell.

A curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. in all areas east of Interstate 95 in Camden County.

Emergency response will be suspended once wind speeds reach 40 mph.

Residents are asked to minimize the use of washing machines, dish washers and an other items that could strain water and sewer systems.

