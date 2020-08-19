Glynn County commissioners will be open to input from residents on the implementation of development impact fees at their Sept. 3 meeting.
Impact fees are imposed on developers to offset the cost of the public services or infrastructure needed to support new developments.
Per state law, impact fee proceeds must go toward roads and bridges, stormwater drainage, flood control, bank and shore protection, parks, recreation areas and related facilities, public safety facilities, libraries and other infrastructure.
Pam Thompson, director of the county Community Development Department, said the public hearing is required by the state.
Implementing the fees is a complicated process, she said, requiring a committee and formulations to prevent “double-dipping into the new development’s pockets.”
Commissioners can opt not to impose the fee.
“At no point along the way yet have you committed to a development impact fee,” Thompson said. “You could get all the way through the process and then decide not to go ahead.”
The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 3 in the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
In other business, Glynn County Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill explained the downtown pet spay and neuter clinic set for next month.
“We have a collaboration we’ve been working on with the city of Brunswick, No Kill Glynn County, a (Georgia Department of Agriculture) grant and checks from individuals to fund this program,” Hill said.
Roughly 60 percent of animal control shelter intake and calls originate from the city, Hill said.
The clinic is specifically for those who live in the 31520 area code and earn 400 percent or less of the federal poverty level. Those interested will need to provide proof of residence in the area and proof of income to qualify.
The absence of a downtown veterinary clinic, the prevalence of low-income households and a lack of public transportation prevent many in the 31520 area from getting their pets fixed, Hill said. She said the clinic will help the department better manage the area.
Pets will also receive free rabies shots and identification microchips, she said. The goal is to process 20 to 30 pets per clinic.
Hill said animal control will offer stipends to veterinarians who participate. Two scheduled to work the September clinic, both with Island Animal Hospital, have declined the stipends and are volunteering their time, she noted.
Procedures are by appointment only. Residents in the 31520 zip code area must call 912-554-7511 to apply.
The first clinic is set for Sept. 19.
Hill said animal control is planning eight a year for the duration of the grant.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Commissioner Bob Coleman. “When we took a larger percentage of the (local option sales tax), this is what we promised the city, that we would extend our animal control to cover the city of Brunswick. I know it got off to an extremely slow start.”
Thompson also told commissioners about a proposed update to the county’s litter ordinance. It was last amended in 2016 in conjunction with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and the city of Brunswick, Thompson said.
“It has worked really well for the most part, but there are a couple of things that were taken out of an original ordinance that would help holding people accountable for litter,” Thompson said.
Part of the regulation that would have allowed county and city code enforcement officers to use identifying information found in litter as evidence of a code violation was stripped from the 2016 amendment.
Thompson proposes to bring it back and plans to have a draft of the new rules by October.
Earlier in the meeting, Golden Isles Development Authority Director Ryan Moore gave a presentation in which he said wages and household income in Glynn County have steadily increased over the last five years.
The home-building industry is rebounding, which will hopefully boost construction permits and business licenses, he said. Industrial manufacturing is the core of the local economy, employing 1,800 people with an average salary of nearly $64,000.
Local gross domestic production is trending up as well, he said, and the Golden Isles is situated well to capitalize on the possibility that businesses will begin moving production facilities back to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.