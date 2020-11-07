County officials have been batting around the idea of a development impact fee for decades, according to some sources, and their most recent effort may be just as unsuccessful.
The Glynn County Commission set up a committee to discuss a fee for the first time more than 20 years ago, commissioner Bill Brunson said at a meeting on Thursday.
“I think a majority of the commissioners see an impact fee as something that is a good way, if you can make it work in your community, to minimize the impact on infrastructure,” commission chairman Mike Browning said Friday.
He pointed to the Canal Crossing Shopping Center as an example. The intersection of Canal Road and Golden Isles Parkway was quiet and unassuming until the shopping complex opened. Glynn County Police now respond to that area frequently when they hardly had to before.
“That is a demand on police services, just police, created by growth,” Browning said. “That is an impact, and we’ve got to have more police in that area.”
Per state law, proceeds from an impact fee must go toward roads and bridges, stormwater drainage, flood control, bank and shore protection, parks, recreation areas and related facilities, public safety and libraries, among other limited purposes.
When a new neighborhood gets built, the incoming residents want all those things, Browning explained. One way for them to get it without using tax revenue from existing residents is to pay an impact fee.
At Thursday’s meeting, the commission publicly released a draft of an impact fee ordinance and held a public hearing on the proposal to little fanfare from the public.
But the very structure of the impact fee turned many away from it, including a citizen advisory board established to evaluate it and recommend a course of action.
Most objectionable was the method used to calculate how much a developer would pay.
Impact fee calculations are based on multiple factors, but primarily the number of units in a given development. While housing values are typically higher on St. Simons Island and Sea Island, developments on the mainland tend to have more residential units. An impact fee is based on the number of people living in a residence, not the value of it.
This led to a situation where impact fees would end up being higher on the mainland, which seemed counter-intuitive to board members and commissioners.
“Technically it makes absolute sense that a $6 million house on Sea Island would pay a $5,000 impact fee. Technically it makes sense for a $180,000 house on the mainland to pay a $7,000 impact fee. Practically, it makes no sense at all,” Brunson said. “That’s the way impact fees work. And frankly, I was shocked.”
Browning said Friday the idea behind an impact fee is solid, but that the fee structure needs a lot more research and tinkering before imposed on anyone.
The advisory committee had been thinking along similar lines when it voted nearly unanimously to urge the county commission against pursuing an impact fee. Board member George Ragsdale was the only outright “no” vote, though not because he disagreed with the majority. He voted no because he felt some parts of the county should have impact fees, and he wasn’t ready to end the discussion.
“We absolutely should recommend they not approve that,” Ragsdale said. “I would vote yes with respect to having an impact fee ordinance, just not what we have in front of us.”
Two of the committee members also asked the commission to do some of the projects listed in an accompanying document that would show how impact fees would be spent.
“It does identify a lot of capital improvements that need to be funded somehow,” Bill Ross of impact fee consultation firm Ross and Associates told the advisory board. “If nothing else, it’s a program for improvement in the future however it might be financed.”
The capital improvement element in the comprehensive plan is a requirement for impact fees, but they don’t have to be imposed if the CIE is adopted.
Commissioner Wayne Neal, a builder opposed to the impact fee, said the capital improvement element does have some merit as a separate item.
Instead of voting on the document Thursday, be proposed pushing it back to a later meeting in order to educate the public on its uses.