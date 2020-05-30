IDT window for available schools to open June 1
Under House Bill 251, parents may request to transfer their child to another public school in the district for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, “if such school has classroom space available after its assigned students have been enrolled.”
The Glynn County School District will determine “space available” in accordance with the capacity calculations approved for our schools. Portable classrooms are not included in the calculations, and House Bill 251 transfers are not available for pre-K.
As such, the intradistrict transfer (IDT) window will open on Monday only for schools that have available space for the 2020-2021 school year.
Applications for the 2021-2022 school year will be available December 2020. Information on the window will become available beginning in October 2020.
The window will close at 11:59 p.m. on June 14.