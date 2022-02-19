Doreen Sigman has seen time and again the transformational power of the iCan Bike experience.
She first witnessed the program’s magic when she signed up her son, who was 12 at the time and has autism, for the program almost 20 years ago. She saw the positive impact continue over the course of several summers as her family traveled with the camp and supported it in various locations around the country, including in Glynn County in 2016.
And Sigman expects to see iCan Bike change lives once again this April, when the program returns to the Golden Isles.
“You can’t help but just become very emotional when you watch it happen,” said Sigman, who will serve as camp director.
iCan Bike is a week-long camp for people with disabilities ages 8 and up that teaches campers over the course of five days how to ride a traditional two-wheel bike. The camp is organized through the iCan Shine organization and will be hosted locally by Social Opportunities & Active Recreation Inc. (SOAR), a nonprofit that strives to strengthen the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities.
“This camp uses adaptive equipment and specialized instruction to help campers acquire the skills to be able to ride a bike,” said Jane Christian, president of SOAR.
The camp will take place at Risley Middle School during Glynn County Schools’ spring break, which is April 4-8. SOAR is seeking campers and volunteers for the weeklong program.
Each camper attends a daily 75-minute session. Thirty spots will be available, and campers are welcome from all coastal counties.
Volunteers, called spotters, work with the same camper throughout the week, and a bond typically forms between volunteers and their assigned campers over the five days, Christian said.
“They become their personal cheerleader throughout the week, and we had some really cool stories last time of how this bond grew between the campers and the volunteers,” she said.
Spotters should be able to walk, jog or run about three miles during each 75-minute session, and they need to be 15 years old or older.
Numerous local organizations are coming together to support the camp, including the United Way of Coastal Georgia, Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, St. Simons Rotary and Christ Church ECW. Funding is also provided through local grants.
The camp has a $100 registration fee that will be refunded to those who finish the entire week. Those campers will also receive their own bike to keep.
“It’s our goal to send all campers that complete the entire week of camp home with their own custom-fitted bike and helmet,” Christian said.
In just over five hours of practice spread over a week, campers are, more often than not, riding a two-wheel bike independently for the first time in their lives.
“They don’t even know what happened because everything is behind them,” Sigman said. “The front wheel always looks the same, but what gets changed is the roller on the back. So they don’t even realize what’s happening to them and then they’re riding.”
Christian said about 80% of individuals with autism never learn how to ride a traditional bike. Around 90% of those with Down syndrome never learn to ride.
Biking reduces isolation and promotes independence, she said, while providing a means of exercise and for transportation.
The camp is also a transformational experience for many who volunteer, Christian said.
“When we held this camp in 2016, many of the volunteers said that it was a life changing experience for them,” she said.
Lea King-Badyna, who volunteered as a spotter during the camp in 2016, saw her young camper go from apprehensive on day one to a confident and encouraged rider by the final day.
“The way it’s set up, there’s so much positive energy and support, and the kids get to see other campers going through the same motions and the same learning strategy so they feel like they’re a part of something bigger,” she said. “They don’t feel alone in this journey.”
The gymnasium was filled with the sounds of cheering and clapping throughout the week, King-Badyna said. Campers begin to learn how to ride without even realizing it.
The specialized bikes allow volunteers to focus on being a source of encouragement, as the bikes do the teaching.
“That was my one concern was that I wasn’t qualified to teach someone necessarily how to ride a bike, but the specialized bikes do all the teaching,” King-Badyna said. “We’re just there to run beside it and help them feel like they weren’t going to fall over.”
Sigman urged parents and caregivers not to let this opportunity pass and to sign up campers.
“It only comes around every so often, every so many number of years,” she said.
Campers are asked to register by March 15.
To learn more about the iCan Shine organization, visit icanshine.org.
For more information about registering campers or volunteering, contact Sigman at sigman1@comcast.net or 912-264-4550.