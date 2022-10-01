Local officials are expressing relief after Hurricane Ian turned out to have a minimal impact on Camden County.
Wind from the storm pushed water from the St. Marys River over its banks, flooding St. Marys Street and some side streets Thursday.
St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman said other than fallen trees causing power outages in parts of the city and the flooding along the waterfront downtown, it was a relatively uneventful day considering the potential for the storm to be much more impactful to Coastal Georgia.
Goodman, who has a background in disaster response with the Florida Department of Health, said the uncertainty of how Hurricane Ian would affect the area was worrisome.
“My big concern was not knowing how high the storm surge would be,” he said. “Had the storm run up the East Coast of Florida as a Category 4, I’d be out of here. It would have been really bad.”
Goodman said his concern is some people in the region may think they have experienced a hurricane.
“It’s going to be remembered as a bad storm because of what it did in Florida,” he said. “The people here haven’t seen a hurricane.”
St. Marys City Manager Robert Horton said city officials were bracing for the worst and got lucky when the storm passed by the region far enough to cause minimal impacts. Other than a bunch of downed trees throughout the city and flooding downtown, the city fared well.
“Everything went right,” he said. “We were fortunate.”
Horton, the city’s fire chief for more than two decades before his appointment to city manager, said he hopes residents remember the images of the storm’s fury where it made landfall in Southwest Florida and keep those in mind the next time an evacuation order is given during an approaching hurricane.
“People have got to understand how dangerous these storms can be,” he said. “They’ve got the mentality it won’t happen here.”