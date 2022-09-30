St. Marys was among three cities in the nation to participate in a sea rise study several years ago that led to recommendations to control flooding in the downtown district.
The improvements work — most of the time.
Thursday was not one of those days.
The St. Marys River spilled over its banks Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approached Coastal Georgia, and there was nothing any flood control device existing could have prevented.
Public safety vehicles quickly rushed downtown to block a portion of Osborne Road and more than three blocks of St. Marys Street to traffic.
Water, knee deep in places, flowed down the streets.
Drainage ditches throughout the downtown area were filled to capacity with nowhere for the water to go.
Some businesses on the waterfront were clearly flooded inside, despite sandbags blocking the entrances.
Residents in low-lying areas in downtown St. Marys, Point Peter, Sheffield Island/Harriett’s Bluff and the Dover Bluff areas were recommended to voluntarily evacuate. Some of the areas were included because they can only be accessed by bridge.
The flooding in downtown St. Marys drew a steady flow of onlookers eager to look at the impacts so far.
By mid afternoon, the rain returned, along with strong wind gusts downing tree branches.