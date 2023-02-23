I-95 closes early Wednesday for fuel spill
Early morning commuters and travelers on Interstate 95 heading north had to make a detour through Darien on Wednesday.
I-95 closes early Wednesday for fuel spill
Early morning commuters and travelers on Interstate 95 heading north had to make a detour through Darien on Wednesday.
The Georgia Department of Transportation released an alert at around 4:30 a.m. that traffic was being rerouted at exit 42 in north Glynn County to U.S. Highway 17 north to exit 49 in Darien to allow for cleanup of a fuel spill.
A Jacksonville hazardous materials team assisted with the cleanup.
The road was open again a few hours later, shortly before 7 a.m.
— The Brunswick News
