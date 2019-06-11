I-95 closures planned for overpass demolition
Traffic on Interstate 95 in Camden County will be impacted tonight through Thursday for the planned demolition of the I-95 overpass at Exit 6.
The work will result in the closure of I-95 southbound from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. today and on Wednesday.
The northbound side of the interstate will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, with a possible return to complete the work on June 17.
Motorists are asked to remain alert to advancing warning messages and obey flaggers stationed at key locations each night.
— The Brunswick News