Hyundai Motor Co. has been among the Port of Brunswick’s most important customers for the past 35 years.
Along with GM, Honda, Toyota, Volvo, Polestar, VW and KIA, Hyundai has made the port the nation’s second busiest for roll-on/roll-off cargo.
But Hyundai leads the pack when it comes to the number of vehicles delivered to the port.
In fact, some time next week, the two millionth Hyundai will roll off a cargo ship to be delivered to the port.
More than eight million vehicles have been delivered to the port, but Hyundai is the first manufacturer to reach the two-million milestone, said Don Asdell, president and CEO of International Auto Processing.
Mercedes Benz is approaching the two-million mark for exports, most likely reaching it next year, Asdell said. KIA will hit the 1.5 million mark later this month.
“We track arrivals on a monthly basis and have determined the ship that will have the two millionth vehicle on it,” he said.
“We have a crystal plaque to memorialize the event. I will give it to Hyundai GLOVIS/Hyundai on the day of the arrival.
“Hyundai GLOVIS is the logistics company that handles the global logistics for Hyundai and KIA (owned by Hyundai Auto Group).”
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Economic Development Authority, said the arrival of the two millionth Hyundai is a significant event.
“We’re proud to see the growth of Hyundai,” he said. “South Korea auto manufacturers have invested heavily in Southeast Georgia.”
Moore attributed solid planning and management with the port’s success.
“We have the best port in the nation,” he said. “They continue to exceed expectations.”
