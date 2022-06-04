The construction of a $5.5 billion Hyundai Motors manufacturing plant in Bryan County is certain to have impacts on the Golden Isles, but it shouldn’t affect the local labor pool.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said the majority of the 8,100 workers needed to build the electric vehicles will likely come from outside the Golden Isles. The plant is located too far away to make a daily commute practical for most people living in Glynn County.
“It will have effects here,” he said. “We’ve already seen quite a bit of supplier activity around the region.”
Moore said he expects some new businesses will come to the Golden Isles to support the new auto plant.
“Since they’re an electric vehicle facility, a lot of the supply chain doesn’t exist,” he said. “We’re close enough to make logistical sense, but it won’t affect the labor pool.”
There has not been an announcement, but Moore expects the vehicles manufactured at the new plant will be shipped from the Port of Brunswick, where Hyundai is already a major customer.
There should be no problems meeting the demand if Hyundai does decide to ship its vehicles from Brunswick. The Georgia Ports Authority announced a $150 million plan in March to increase the auto capacity at the Brunswick port by 2023 with the addition of a fourth berth, 360,000 square feet of new warehousing and 85 additional acres for auto processing.
The dedicated Ro/Ro facility is the second busiest port in the United States. The terminal’s annual capacity will increase from 1.2 million to 1.4 million vehicles.
Construction of the plant off Interstate 16 in north Bryan County will begin in July. The goal is for the facility to be online by January 2025 and manufacture 300,000 vehicles a year.
“We want to see positive growth,” Moore said. “On balance, it’s a very good thing. We’re more concerned about the growth of our workforce.”