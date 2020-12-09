Hydrant repairs to cause sporadic water outages on Gloucester Street today
Water service will be on and off intermittently today at businesses and residences in the 1500, 1600, 1700 and 1800 blocks of Gloucester Street, near the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in downtown Brunswick.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Water and Sewer Commission announced Tuesday that water lines in the area will have to be cut off at multiple points starting at 9 a.m. today to repair a fire hydrant that was damaged in an a motor vehicle accident. Repairs are expected to be completed by 2 p.m. this afternoon.
Once water service is restored, a precautionary boil-water advisory may be issued for the 24 hours following the repairs.
For more information, contact the JWSC’s customer service line at 912-261-7103.
— The Brunswick News