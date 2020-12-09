Hydrant repairs to cause sporadic water outages on Gloucester Street today

Water service will be on and off intermittently today at businesses and residences in the 1500, 1600, 1700 and 1800 blocks of Gloucester Street, near the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in downtown Brunswick.

The Brunswick-Glynn County Water and Sewer Commission announced Tuesday that water lines in the area will have to be cut off at multiple points starting at 9 a.m. today to repair a fire hydrant that was damaged in an a motor vehicle accident. Repairs are expected to be completed by 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Once water service is restored, a precautionary boil-water advisory may be issued for the 24 hours following the repairs.

For more information, contact the JWSC’s customer service line at 912-261-7103.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Supreme Court denies mass killer's appeal

Supreme Court denies mass killer's appeal

A killer convicted of gruesomely beating to death his father and seven others at a mobile home park in northern Glynn County in 2009 will not get a new trial, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Monday.

+8
Brunswick Christmas parade brings holiday spirit

Brunswick Christmas parade brings holiday spirit

The Brunswick Christmas Parade brought some holiday cheer to downtown Saturday evening. Attendees watched from either side of Gloucester Street as floats, including one carrying Santa Claus himself, made their way through downtown. This year’s winners were: