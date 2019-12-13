The victim, Jerry Casborn, wanted a life sentence. Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison said if the law allowed for it, he would’ve given that sentence to Jamie Kenneth Hutcheson, who instead is looking at up to 20 years in state prison following a jury verdict of guilty on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
In September 2018, Hutcheson took a hammer out of Casborn’s tool bag and struck him in the head with it several times at his residence, leaving him unconscious and bleeding with a cracked skull. As a result of the severe nerve damage he received, Casborn lost the use of his legs and one of his arms.
Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday after around an hour, and jurors began deliberations shortly before 10:30 a.m. They returned to the courtroom roughly an hour later to deliver their verdict of guilty on all counts.
Assistant District Attorney Liberty Stewart said Casborn told her that he wanted a life sentence for his attacker. However, the maximum prison term for attempted murder is 30 years, and it’s 20 years for the aggravated assault charges, and there are rules about merging convictions for the purposes of sentencing. Casborn said if not life, then Hutcheson should get 20 years, and when absolutely pressed, that he didn’t like it but the lowest he could live with would be 15 years.
Harrison told Hutcheson that while he was only convicted of the criminal attempt charge, “you essentially took the life of Jerry Casborn and ruined the life of his brother.”
Before sentencing, Gary Casborn — who was a witness to the attack, testified during the trial and watched most of the proceedings — repeatedly asked Hutcheson why he did it. Gary Casborn said they worked together, and Hutcheson was a good person, but he did some bad things.
As to the 20-year prison sentence, Hutcheson does have the possibility of parole. In addition to prison, he also received 10 years’ probation and is banished from the multi-county area of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.