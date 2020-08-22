Safety has always been at the forefront for Overhead Door Company of Brunswick, and it continues to be one of the company’s core values.
As hurricane season is in full swing and with our recent near-miss by Isaias, owners Susan and Gene Walker want area residents to know they carry Nautilus rolling storm shutters.
They have several advantages, Susan Walker said.
“Besides protection from flying debris during a storm, rolling storm shutters also provide security for homes and businesses when needed,” she said. “They can be operated manually, motorized, or remotely from anywhere. Your home or business can be secured in a matter of minutes. In the world we’re all navigating right now extra security equals peace of mind.”
The Walkers have owned Overhead Door Company of Brunswick since 1994, and are a hometown, family-run business. The company offers a wide range of products and services, but is best known for its sales, installation and service of garage doors and motors.
What a lot of people don’t realize is that Overhead Door Company of Brunswick offers so much more than just garage doors. They offer custom replacement windows, replacement entry doors, replacement storm doors and patio doors by Provia, a high quality product manufactured in Amish country of Ohio, all of which you can see and put your hands on in their 2000 sf showroom.
For the pet lover they offer a line of pet doors including and electronic door that will open and close for you pet resulting in increased security.
“Even though a majority of families enter and exit their homes primarily through the garage door, relegating front doors as destinations for special occasions, and largely used by visitors, it’s important to use the best quality product for energy efficiency in our hot climate” she said.
Overhead Door also offers a planned maintenance program for your garage door and motor. Gene Walker said, “If you think about it, your garage door is the largest and most used mechanical object in your home and has to be maintained just like your car. We will schedule an annual visit to perform maintenance on your door and operator system to keep it operating in optimal condition. The program also has added benefits of discounts on parts should you have an issue during the year”.
Remember to always look for the Red Ribbon. If it doesn’t have the Red Ribbon it’s not The Genuine The Original Overhead Door.
To schedule planned maintenance or a sales appointment for storm shutters call 912-265-3355 or visit the showroom at 214 Rose Drive, Brunswick.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.