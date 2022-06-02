Wednesday marked the beginning of hurricane season, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that the 2022 hurricane season holds powerful storms for those along the East Coast.
The 2022 season is forecast to be very active both in terms of intensity and frequency of storms, according to the NOAA, making it the seventh abnormally active hurricane season in a row. The federal agency expects anywhere between 14 and 21 named storms this year, with between six and 10 expected to be hurricanes and three and six of those predicted to be major hurricanes — or those in Category 3-5.
Per the agency, there’s a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. If the forecasts hold out, this would be the seventh abnormally active season in a row.
Even in a normal hurricane season, Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Leanza urges area residents to prepare for hurricane season by creating an emergency kit. This kit should include items such as nonperishable food, water, pet supplies, medicine, cash, batteries and portable chargers, he said, and also suggested residents purchase an emergency weather radio, as it could provide valuable information in the case of power outages.
For more information on suggested items to include in a natural disaster kit, visit ready.gov/kit.
“It is important to prepare regardless of predictions because all it takes is one hurricane,” Leanza said.
He urged people to prepare for natural disasters no matter what, as hurricane season is full of unexpected weather that is best handled with a lot of preplanning.
Along with preparing supplies, it is important to create an evacuation plan in case of emergency. The U.S. National Weather Service suggests planning various routes and plans for locations to evacuate to in case of an emergency. The Red Cross also provides shelters for those needing a place to stay during an emergency.
“The general rule of thumb is to run from the water and hide from the wind, but the National Hurricane Center will give residents direct information on where to go in the event of a hurricane” Leanza said.
Leanza suggests taking into account what you will need to do to take care of your pets in the midst of a natural disaster. This can include keeping extra food and water for pets on hand and researching evacuation sites that are pet friendly.
The Glynn County EMA is also partnered with Glynn County Schools Police to help provide the Need-a-Ride program to residents of the Golden Isles. It was created to help those without access to transportation get to a safe place in the case of a natural disaster. This program can be accessed on the Glynn County EMA websitehttps://www.glynncounty.org/557/Emergency-Management-Agency.
Alex Booth, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, urges residents in the area to turn on alerts from their local weather service pages as well as the National Hurricane center. These services are other ways to stay up to date on local weather and its possible impacts on the community.
To keep up to date on National Weather Service data, visit weather.gov and search for your area code.
For more information, contact the county EMA at gcema@glynncounty-ga.gov, or Leanza at aleanza@ glynncounty-ga.gov.