Emergency preparedness officials are urging county residents to prepare for hurricane season early this year and to take the COVID-19 pandemic into account while doing so.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday that the U.S. East Coast will likely see a highly active hurricane season, which, in the Atlantic Ocean, runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
NOAA predicts 13 to 19 named storms — or storms with winds reaching 39 mph or higher — of which six to 10 could reach the 74 mph threshold to become a hurricane.
It predicts three to six major hurricanes, which are classified as category 3, 4 or 5 storms.
All predictions were made with 70 percent confidence, according to NOAA.
An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes and three reach or surpass category 3.
“Last year there were two to four major hurricanes, so we’re falling around that same range,” said Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Alex Eaton. “Yes, it’s above normal, but we’re worried about the one that hits us.”
The county EMA is on high alert and in regular contact with the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville, Eaton said. As with nearly every other area of daily life, COVID-19 is a topic of conversation.
“I think we’re going to see some major issues this year if we were to call for an evacuation,” Eaton said. “People, on the economic side, might not have means (to evacuate) like in previous years because of the lack of being able to go to work. That’s a serious factor.”
Hurricanes themselves can cause economic damage as well, so Eaton recommends making evacuation plans that include as little expense as possible. Staying with relatives as opposed to booking a hotel, for example.
“It might be harder to find a hotel due to COVID-19 distancing and cleanliness requirements,” Eaton said.
When preparing a disaster kit, include more safety and cleaning products like hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, face shields and cloth masks, he said.
As in preparing for any disaster, Eaton said to build an emergency fund, pack disaster kits, figure out where you’re going and how you will get there. Residents also should keep a list of emergency contacts and extra medications in case of a medical emergency.
The East Coast has already seen one storm, Tropical Storm Arthur, form near the coast and head east.
“Hopefully we get lucky enough, and they all go out to the ocean,” Eaton said.
The threat of COVID-19 poses a serious risk at group evacuation shelters, but the threat hurricanes pose in an area like the Golden Isles is greater, he said.
Because damage inflicted by hurricanes Matthew and Irma were comparable to a tropical storm, Eaton said he will take the risk associated with calling an evacuation if it comes down to it.
“At my level from what I see, the value of life is top priority,” Eaton said. “If I have to go between the danger of hurricanes and storm surge in the low-lying areas we have vs. the potential to get sick from COVID-19, I would lean toward it not affecting calling for an evacuation.”