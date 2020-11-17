Long awaited assistance for residents in the 31520 zip code in Brunswick and unincorporated areas of Glynn County is finally here.
A grand opening Monday marked the grand opening of the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Outreach Center at 503 Mansfield St. in downtown Brunswick.
Case managers are at the site ready to assist property owners in filling out applications for assistance.
Those eligible for funds must meet three criteria: the home must be in the 31520 zip code; damage to the home must have been caused by Hurricane Irma; and the homeowner must have been living in the home when it was damaged by the storm and still living there now.
For the first 45 days, the program will prioritize applications based on income, age, disability and children.
The funding is from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
“These are the initial priorities, but people are not required to be in those groups to apply. While funds last, assistance will be available on a first-eligible, first-served basis, so we are urging people to spread the word and to begin the application process as soon as possible,” said Roxane George, local program manager.
Applicants are encouraged to fill out a short homeowner survey and obtain a checklist of required documents, available in both English and Spanish, at brunswick.org or at the outreach center.
A case manager will review the survey once it’s submitted and schedule an appointment.
George emphasized the importance of applying early as a way to maximize the number of homeowners in Brunswick who will get help.
“A lot more houses will be eligible than funds available,” she said. “There is a big sense of urgency.”
George said the office is expected to remain open for about two years while the program is overseen locally.
City Manager Regina McDuffie also acknowledged the importance of applying early.
“We are hoping to have millions (in funding) for the reconstruction of homes,” she said. “We will work tremendously hard to get our fair share of that. We want to get the word out to the community as much as possible.”
Social distancing and masks will be used in the center to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Call 912-280-1999 for more information.