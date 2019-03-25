When hurricanes threaten an area, most people flee to safety. But there are some who go to great extremes to learn more about the approaching storm.
The hurricane hunters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration routinely fly their U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J hurricane hunter aircraft into the brunt of the storm to measure its intensity as it swirls in the ocean.
In May, just before the official start of hurricane season, one of the hurricane hunter airplanes and another NOAA WP-3D Orion aircraft are coming to the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport as part of the 2019 Hurricane Awareness Tour conducted each year.
The WC-130J is one of 10 aircraft flown by Air Force reservists from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron 403rd Wing, based at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss. The crew flies directly into the core of the storm to gather data critical for gauging a hurricane’s intensity and landfall.
The data is sent directly from the aircraft via satellite to the National Hurricane Center for instant analysis.
The NOAA WP-3D Orion turboprop aircraft is based at NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland, Fla. The aircraft is used primarily by scientists on research missions to study hurricanes by flying through the eye of the storm several times each flight.
As part of the presentation at the airport, several nationally known hurricane experts will also be on hand to educate attendees about how residents in vulnerable communities can better prepare when a hurricane threatens. Among those scheduled to attend at the Brunswick airport are National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham, hurricane specialists Michael Brennan and Daniel Brown, storm surge specialist Jamie Rhome, mission specialist Warren Madden, as well as members of the NOAA aircraft crew.
Staff from local emergency management offices, Red Cross, the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes and the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville, Fla. will also attend the event.