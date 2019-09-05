All tropical storm, hurricane and storm surge warnings for Glynn County were dropped this morning, with only some high winds and dangerous surf remaining in Hurricane Dorian’s wake. A mandatory evacuation for all areas east of Interstate 95 is still in effect, however.
The hurricane has mostly passed, said county spokesman Matthew Kent. Winds will be higher than usual today, but not tropical-storm-force. The thread of a storm surge has passed as well, he said.
“We will have rough surf today. There’s a high risk for rip currents today, and we’re under a high surf advisory,” Kent said. “We’ve had crews out this morning cleaning up downed trees, I’m not really sure if there were that many ... basically getting things back to normal before we lift the evacuation.”
A mandatory evacuation is still in effect as of 7:30 a.m. for evacuation zone A — all areas east of Interstate 95, which includes St. Simons Island and the city of Brunswick in their entirety. Glynn County elected officials are planning to meet at 9 a.m. today to discuss reentry, with a press conference on the subject tentatively scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
The News will livestream the 10:30 a.m. press conference at facebook.com/thebrunswicknews, as well as any other government meetings and weather briefings today.
Everyone is encouraged to remain out of the county until the county gives the green light.
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close bridges for pre-inspection, according to GDOT district materials specialist Greg Leggett. Some may not require a full inspection and will be reopened shortly.
There are 85 bridges in the area GDOT has to inspect, he said, and it has 11 inspection teams on hand.
Matthew Coleman, external affairs director with Georgia Power, said he expects all customers who don’t have some kind of damage on their end will have electricity by dark today.
“We’ll have it complete by the end of the day. Everybody that can accept electricity will have it by the end of the day,” Coleman said. “Some folks may have service damage where we can’t hook up a wire, that’s why we say ‘can accept.’
“We just got done with a safety briefing, and the crews are teaming up right now, and we’re heading out to work in 15 to 20 minutes ... We have somewhere near 100 lineman in town, all with equipment. They’re ready to go. We assessed a lot fo stuff yesterday, so we know what we have to do.”
Roughly 312 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m. in Camden, Glynn and McIntosh counties, he said. Around 300 were in Glynn.
“That’s excellent. We’ve been able to restore quite a few as the events unfold. I would image we’ve restored somewhere in the eight to 10 thousand during the event,” Coleman said. “We’ve got a really good hold on it. We expect it to go smoothly.”