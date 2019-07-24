Hurricane experts discuss resiliency with House subcommittee

There’s quite literally no time like the present to get on top of where we are as a country with hurricane contingencies. As a tropical system whirs its way up the Atlantic Coast, members of a U.S. House environment subcommittee hit the road Monday to Houston, Texas, to talk about how to use research to improve hurricane resiliency.
Subcommittee Chairwoman Lizzie Fletcher, D-Texas, opened up the questions by asking Louis Uccellini, NOAA’s assistant administrator for Weather Services, what role can the National Weather Service play in both short-term forecasting and long-term climate predictions.
“With respect to the changing climate, and its impacts along the coast, the principal impact has to do with the rising sea levels,” Uccellini said. “With the warming ocean, the sea levels will rise for two principal reasons — one is expanding volume, the water that’s heated, and the melting ice that we see all over the globe is certainly having its contributions to the rising sea level, as well.
“We have to accommodate that background, the changing background state, into storm surge and potential impacts of intense storms, whether they be hurricanes, or extra-tropical storms as well.”
He said part of the short-term aspect is recognizing the changing nature of the background state, which needs accounting-for in terms of watching and warnings, and that NWS has responsibilities for predicting out to the sub-seasonal and seasonal range.
“What we are doing that we weren’t doing 15 years ago is using dynamic climate models to improve, or attempt to improve, those forecasts that are used for water resource management, etc.,” Uccellini said. “We’re seeing success in the temperature forecasts. We’re actually seeing challenges with precipitation forecasts, and that’s probably going to be the biggest challenge that we’ll face.”
He noted they work with the climate community, running models one to four times a day, testing the fidelity of algorithms used by researchers, which they’re seeking to continue to improve while reporting the results.
U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, asked of Jim Blackburn — co-director of the Severe Storm Prevention, Education and Evaluation from Danger (SSPEED) Center — what would be the best course of action by the committee.
Blackburn emphasized communicating the urgency of the issue, that flooding from these events is a national security problem.
“I think you can help with your abilities to focus as a nation on that issue, and I think a lot of the rest of it will follow,” Blackburn said.
Babin was thinking along similar lines.
“I could not agree more because I represent more refining and chemical facilities in my district than anywhere else in the country, and after Ike, gasoline prices spiked throughout the country,” Babin said.
He later added that he also has the Port of Houston in his district, which was shut down — “an acute feeling of helplessness” — following Hurricane Harvey.
As to the federal government’s role, Blackburn said he thinks all levels of government have their parts to play, and the federal government has historically been a major source of funding.
“I tell you, what I’d like to see the federal government do is reevaluate the methodologies they use to evaluate funding,” Blackburn said. “I think there is a lot that can be done there. Our local government has stepped up with a $2.5 billion flood control bond issue in Harris County. The state of Texas has begun to get involved, and they were the last to get involved, and they were missing for a long time, but I’m happy to see that they’re involved. All three have to be involved.”
The entire hearing can be viewed at The News’ website or youtu.be/DRuHqQ5Inkk.