The annual managed hunts on Cumberland Island National Seashore begin next week, with four hunts for hogs and deer, and two others for hogs only.

Hunters must register online up to two days prior to the start of each hunt. Go to nps.gov/cuis/planyourvisit/managed-hunts.htm to register.

Transportation to Cumberland Island is by passenger ferry or private boat. The hunt passenger ferry departs from the National Park Service dock in St Marys at 10 a.m. on the Monday before the hunt start date. The return ferry departs Plum Orchard dock at 10:30 a.m. on the Friday after the hunt ends. The round-trip fare is $50.

The ferry for the adult/child hunt departs on Sunday and returns on Wednesday.

Registration is $35 per hunter except for the adult/child hunt, which is $35 per adult/child pair.

The dates for the hunts follow those of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

• Oct. 5-7, archery hunt for hogs and deer, ages 14 and older.

• Nov. 9-11, primitive weapons hunt for hogs and deer, ages 14 and older.

• Dec. 7-9, primitive weapons hunt for hogs and deer, ages 14 and older.

• Dec. 20-21, adult/child hunt for deer and hogs, ages 10-17.

• Jan. 4-6, modern weapons hunt for hogs, ages 14 and older.

• Jan. 25-27, modern weapons hunt for hogs, ages 14 and older

Once hunte.rs receive the confirmation of their hunting registration, they must call the ferry office to book ferry passage to the island in advance of the hunt. They must specify the 10 a.m. hunt ferry. The ferry reservation number is 877 860-6787 or 912 882-4335.

